InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IHG. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $72.70. 6,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,269. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

