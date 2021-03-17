InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Insider Sells £46,800 in Stock

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £46,800 ($61,144.50).

Shares of LON:IHG traded down GBX 68 ($0.89) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,150 ($67.29). 403,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,960. The company has a market cap of £9.44 billion and a PE ratio of -36.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,969.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,591.69. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,042.86 ($52.82).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.