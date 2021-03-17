InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

IHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Peel Hunt lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 189,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $72.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $75.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

