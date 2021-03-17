InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.02

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.02 and last traded at $68.94, with a volume of 225555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.51.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 2,239.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 720,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 689,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,686,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 38.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 487,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 136,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 126,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,547,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

