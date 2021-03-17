Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 797,100 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the February 11th total of 623,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

INTZ opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. Equities analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTZ shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $331,125.00. Also, Director Dale Booth bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $285,000.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

