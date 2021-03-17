Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of Intuit worth $197,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after buying an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Intuit by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $395.42 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.40 and a 200-day moving average of $359.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

