InvenTrust Properties (NASDAQ:IARE) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:IARE) traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 31,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 11,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

About InvenTrust Properties (NASDAQ:IARE)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

