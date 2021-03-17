Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP opened at $141.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $142.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.