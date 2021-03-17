Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.15% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10.

