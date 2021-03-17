Invesque’s (IVQ) Sector Perform Under Weight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Invesque (TSE:IVQ)‘s stock had its “sector perform under weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Invesque from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of IVQ opened at C$3.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$183.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.54. Invesque has a fifty-two week low of C$1.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.39.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

