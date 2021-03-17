Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.61

Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and traded as high as $22.10. Investar shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 41,369 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have weighed in on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.
The company has a market cap of $230.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Investar by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Investar by 162.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Investar by 442.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
