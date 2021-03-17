Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.61

Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and traded as high as $22.10. Investar shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 41,369 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Investar alerts:

The company has a market cap of $230.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Investar by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Investar by 162.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Investar by 442.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.