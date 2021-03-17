Investec Group (LON:INVP) Hits New 12-Month High at $235.40

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 235.40 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 231.50 ($3.02), with a volume of 73596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.40 ($3.04).

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Investec Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 212 ($2.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2.36.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

