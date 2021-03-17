Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Certara (CERT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Certara (NASDAQ: CERT):

3/15/2021 – Certara had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Certara is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Certara had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

CERT stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

