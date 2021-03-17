Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dr. Martens (DOCMF)

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS: DOCMF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/12/2021 – Dr. Martens is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Dr. Martens is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Dr. Martens is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Dr. Martens is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Dr. Martens is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Dr. Martens stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. 1,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633. Dr. Martens plc has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Dr Martens plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr Martens plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.