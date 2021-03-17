Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for W.W. Grainger (GWW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW):

3/16/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $433.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $433.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $401.00 to $405.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $465.00 to $455.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $391.00 to $405.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

GWW traded up $7.17 on Wednesday, reaching $396.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.55.

Get WW Grainger Inc alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for WW Grainger Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW Grainger Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.