Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) recently:

3/16/2021 – Accel Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Accel Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Accel Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

3/8/2021 – Accel Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Accel Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

1/26/2021 – Accel Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.50 to $15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 76.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 657,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 284,602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 140.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 69,503 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

