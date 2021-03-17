Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Five9 (FIVN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) recently:

3/8/2021 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

2/23/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $215.00.

1/19/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FIVN opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.00 and a 200 day moving average of $155.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,826,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,481 shares of company stock worth $11,575,784. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,831,000 after buying an additional 149,103 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after acquiring an additional 287,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Five9 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after purchasing an additional 95,578 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,102,000 after purchasing an additional 65,499 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

