Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Resideo Technologies (REZI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI):

3/17/2021 – Resideo Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Resideo Technologies is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Resideo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Resideo Technologies is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Resideo Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

3/3/2021 – Resideo Technologies is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Resideo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. 794,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,893. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -116.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 11,409.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 101,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,966,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 27,106 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 966,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,548,000 after buying an additional 83,599 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

