Investors Buy High Volume of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:FXH)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,042 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,761% compared to the average daily volume of 271 put options.

Shares of FXH stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.28. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $115.03.

Get First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,876,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 335,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 525.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.