Investors Buy Large Volume of Advantage Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,799 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,185% compared to the typical daily volume of 140 call options.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,266,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADV opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

