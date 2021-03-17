Investors Buy Large Volume of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,322 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 410% compared to the typical volume of 455 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 111.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,659. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $145.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

