Investors Purchase High Volume of Ambev Call Options (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,403 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,126 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $211,673,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,668,000 after buying an additional 41,425,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577,902 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $33,411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 12.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,447,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. 805,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,856,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

