Investors Purchase Large Volume of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,549 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,019 call options.

NYSEARCA BLOK traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, hitting $59.82. 46,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,615. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 86,374 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,404.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 48,992 shares during the period.

