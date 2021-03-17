Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 12,482 call options on the company. This is an increase of 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,800 call options.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,814,912.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,264 shares of company stock worth $4,919,742 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 189.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

YETI stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,837. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 94.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

