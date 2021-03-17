Investure LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Investure LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.4% of Investure LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investure LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,061,124 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $66.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

