Invictus Hyperion Fund Hits Market Capitalization of $28.30 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $28.30 million and approximately $2,514.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.52 or 0.00636392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070535 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

