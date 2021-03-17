iomart Group (LON:IOM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:IOM opened at GBX 325.25 ($4.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £355.91 million and a PE ratio of 31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93. iomart Group has a 52-week low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 397.50 ($5.19). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 318.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 326.02.

In related news, insider Scott Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

