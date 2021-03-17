ION (ION) Market Capitalization Achieves $355,274.37

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. ION has a total market capitalization of $355,274.37 and $294.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00228944 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013246 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.78 or 0.04432464 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00054956 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,550,654 coins and its circulating supply is 13,650,654 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

Buying and Selling ION

