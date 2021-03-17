IONChain (IONC) Trading Up 6.8% This Week

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One IONChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $317,881.32 and $3,833.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00052487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.00640461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069986 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025082 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00033737 BTC.

About IONChain

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

