IOST Price Reaches $0.0434 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, IOST has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $710.17 million and $281.52 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.35 or 0.00640327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00069894 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00023951 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025103 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

