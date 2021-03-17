IoTeX (IOTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $76.19 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $398.52 million and approximately $76.19 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00050211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.67 or 0.00657783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00069218 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00024305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00026174 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars.

