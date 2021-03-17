IoTeX (IOTX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $104.28 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $438.71 million and approximately $104.28 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.83 or 0.00638657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070558 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00024144 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00025155 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

