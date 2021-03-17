IQeon Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.82 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, IQeon has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and $765,937.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00004295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00052492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.00647396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070245 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00025022 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034048 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.