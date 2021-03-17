iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $70,264,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $46,774,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in iQIYI by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,809,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 667,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 175.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,247 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in iQIYI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

