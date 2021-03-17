IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report sales of $12.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $11.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $36.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.26 million to $36.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.20 million, with estimates ranging from $43.30 million to $47.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRIX shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.80% of IRIDEX worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.