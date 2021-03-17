Iridium (IRD) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Iridium token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $33,545.35 and approximately $1.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Iridium has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 20,256,627 tokens. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash

Buying and Selling Iridium

