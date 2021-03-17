IRISnet (IRIS) Trading Up 47.4% Over Last Week

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $207.31 million and approximately $56.21 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,009,814,689 coins and its circulating supply is 965,963,323 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

