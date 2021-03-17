iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.21% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,472,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 455,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 67,104 shares during the period.

Shares of SLQD opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08.

