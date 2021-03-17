iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30.

