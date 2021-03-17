iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.7% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.73. 8,061,124 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.50.

