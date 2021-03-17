iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 72,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,267,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,030,000 after acquiring an additional 297,411 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of IPAC opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.