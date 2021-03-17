iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Up 27.2% in February

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

