iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,572,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400,725 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.9% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $717,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,387 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11.

