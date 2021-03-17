iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,191,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132,772 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.6% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $623,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,409 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.73. 2,904,387 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.11. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

