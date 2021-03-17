iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,846,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,659 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,028,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

QUAL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $121.90. The company had a trading volume of 932,857 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.74. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

