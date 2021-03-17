iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 11th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IBTB remained flat at $$25.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,633. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46.

