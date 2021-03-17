iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 41.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IBTF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.68. 4,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01.

