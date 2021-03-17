iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 11th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $721,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

