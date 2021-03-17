iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 6.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $95,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,331,000 after purchasing an additional 55,868 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 32,254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKH traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.24. 18,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,044. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.44 and a one year high of $420.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.06.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

