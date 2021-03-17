iShares MSCI China A ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:CNYA)

iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,225 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,613% compared to the typical volume of 82 call options.

BATS CNYA traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $41.57. 21,463 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.